Asset Dedication LLC Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,671,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $262.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

