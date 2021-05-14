Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of SU stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

