Asset Dedication LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $8,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.