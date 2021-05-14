Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 26,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $58.21 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

