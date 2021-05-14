Asset Dedication LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.