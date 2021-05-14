Asset Dedication LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.6% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.43. The company has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

