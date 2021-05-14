Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

AWH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $570.92 million, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.