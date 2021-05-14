Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,479. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

