ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

