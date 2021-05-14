ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.12. ASE Technology shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 47,613 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 94.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 405,477 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 69.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 559,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 228,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 108.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

