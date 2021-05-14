Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 138.7% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 116,161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

