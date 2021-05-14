Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $67.88 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

