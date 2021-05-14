Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long Sells 128,184 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

