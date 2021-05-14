ARMOR Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $57.86 million and $2.54 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.10 or 0.00601579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00233104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.74 or 0.01132799 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $608.54 or 0.01207828 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,778,684 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.