Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after buying an additional 225,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,066 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,962.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 99,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $59.84. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

