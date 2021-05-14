Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,091. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

