Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

