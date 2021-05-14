Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,541 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.66 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45.

