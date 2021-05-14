Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock remained flat at $$41.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

