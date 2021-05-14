Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

TSE:ATZ opened at C$30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$13.89 and a 12-month high of C$33.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.18.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.