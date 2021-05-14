Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 86,666 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Shares of ANET opened at $317.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.97 and its 200-day moving average is $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,679 shares of company stock worth $25,003,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

