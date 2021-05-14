Arion Trading Up 27.5% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $91,889.31 and approximately $109.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.00625250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00238370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005138 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.76 or 0.01177381 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,947,340 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.