Argus Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $120.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective raised by Argus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

