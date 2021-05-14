Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.13.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.41. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

