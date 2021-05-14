Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.17. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 6,626 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $71,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

