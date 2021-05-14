Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Arconic has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

