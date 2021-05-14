Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

