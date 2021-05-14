ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.54 EPS

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

