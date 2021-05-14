Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

AQST stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

