Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

APTX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 306,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,261. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

