AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $167.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $154.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

