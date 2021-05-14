AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $201,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 151.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

