Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Get Apria alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

APR opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $36,528,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $2,404,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apria (APR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.