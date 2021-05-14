AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

