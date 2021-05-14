AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE APP opened at $49.87 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

