Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMTI stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 192,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,360. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

AMTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

