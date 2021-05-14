Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%.

NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.