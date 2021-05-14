Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

