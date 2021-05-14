APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

