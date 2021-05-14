Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) PT Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

ATRS stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 199.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 125,078 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

