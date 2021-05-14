ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ANSYS by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $317.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.60 and its 200-day moving average is $349.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

