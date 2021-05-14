Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 6%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. 701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Annexon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 563,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Annexon by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

