Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 891.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

