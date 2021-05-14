Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 891.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
