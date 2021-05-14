Andy L. Nemeth Sells 2,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,880,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PATK stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

