Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 980,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $775.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

