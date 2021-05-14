Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.85. 241,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,527,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $580.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

