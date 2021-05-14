Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Price Target at €180.25

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €180.25 ($212.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €173.65 ($204.29). 280,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €159.82. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

