Analysts Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price at $113.25

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.25.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

