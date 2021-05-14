Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target at $11.50

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.