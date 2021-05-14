Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target at $115.29

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

